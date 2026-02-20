EU should transfer more missiles to Ukraine - Kubilius

European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius called on EU member states, particularly Spain, to increase military aid to Ukraine at the New Economy Forum in Spain.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ukrinform.

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"Spain has shown strong support for Ukraine throughout the war. I welcome the serious military commitments made by the Spanish Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces to support Ukraine with priority defense equipment, including air defense systems," said the European Commissioner.

Kubilius added that Europe has the capacity to increase its support, which should become more stable and predictable.

He reminded that in April, the European Commission will begin to implement a new large loan to support Ukraine, in particular, 60 billion euros are earmarked for the country's defense. Kyiv has set clear strategic priorities: missiles and ammunition with an increased range of 155 mm caliber.

Rockets – the main challenge for Europe

The biggest challenge remains rockets, emphasized European Commissioner Kubilius.

"Two days ago in Brussels, I held talks with all the major European missile manufacturers. Soon I will embark on a 'missile tour', visiting missile production facilities together with defense ministers to discuss the implementation of a special program," he said.

See more: Capable of detecting targets at range of 450 km: Ukraine to receive Lanza LTR-25 radar from Spain. PHOTO

Kubilius plans to urge national governments to urgently sell Ukraine the necessary missiles from state reserves.

At the same time, he expects the defense industry to be ready to quickly produce the necessary number of missiles to replenish the arsenals of European countries.

Spain's role in European defense readiness

"I hope that Spain will once again be an active partner in this program to assist Ukraine," said the European Commissioner.

He also stressed Spain's importance for building European defense readiness.

"Without Spain, there is no European defense readiness. Spain has an important defense space industry that produces impressive products and achieves great success," Kubilius emphasized.

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