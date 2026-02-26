ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13769 visitors online
News Shelling of Kherson
1 417 4

Russian forces attacked mosque in Kherson: facade and interior were damaged. PHOTOS

Russian troops attackeda mosque belonging to the Muslim religious community in Kherson.

This was reported by the press service of the RMA, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"As a result of the shelling, windows were broken, the facade and interior rooms were damaged.

Even during the holy month of Ramadan for Muslims, the Russians are once again openly demonstrating that they have no religious values," the statement said.

No one was injured.

Read: One person killed and nine injured in Kherson, including seven utility workers

Russians strike mosque in Kherson: details
Russians strike mosque in Kherson: details
Russians strike mosque in Kherson: details
Russians strike mosque in Kherson: details
Russians strike mosque in Kherson: details

Author: 

mosque (7) shoot out (17488) Kherson (1491) Kherson region (2687) Kherson district (580)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 