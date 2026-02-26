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Russian forces attacked mosque in Kherson: facade and interior were damaged. PHOTOS
Russian troops attackeda mosque belonging to the Muslim religious community in Kherson.
This was reported by the press service of the RMA, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"As a result of the shelling, windows were broken, the facade and interior rooms were damaged.
Even during the holy month of Ramadan for Muslims, the Russians are once again openly demonstrating that they have no religious values," the statement said.
No one was injured.
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