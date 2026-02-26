Russian strikes on Kharkiv region energy infrastructure leave about 20,000 without power

In the Bohodukhiv district of the Kharkiv region, strikes on energy facilities have been recorded, resulting in power outages.

This was reported by Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET informs.

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Strikes on energy infrastructure

He noted that work is ongoing to clear up the aftermath of the morning Russian attack on the city of Kharkiv and the Kharkiv district.

"The occupiers have continued to strike the Kharkiv region throughout the day. There have now been strikes on energy facilities in the Bohodukhiv district, leaving about 20,000 people without electricity," he said.

Read more: Combined massive attack by Russia on energy infrastructure: power outages in six regions, - Ministry of Energy

According to Syniehubov, all resources are being directed toward handling the aftermath. Work will continue around the clock until power is restored to residents.

Evacuation in the Kharkiv region

It is reported that more than 300 settlements in the region are subject to evacuation, 25 of them under mandatory evacuation for families with children. On average, up to 50 people are evacuated per day.

Read more: Local resident injured in Russian attack on Orikhiv

The Head of the Regional Military Administration noted that evacuees are provided with temporary housing and medical care and are assisted in processing documents and obtaining financial and humanitarian aid.