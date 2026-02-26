Combined massive attack by Russia on energy infrastructure: power outages in six regions, - Ministry of Energy

Due to Russia's massive attack on the night of 26 February and this morning, some consumers in several regions of Ukraine remain without electricity.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Ministry of Energy.

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What is known?

"During the night and this morning, the enemy carried out a combined massive attack on energy infrastructure in several regions of Ukraine. As a result, some consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions remain without electricity," the statement said.

See more: Shmyhal showed international partners consequences of 13 Russian attacks on capital’s TPP. PHOTOS

Restoration work

It is noted that emergency repair work has already begun wherever the security situation allows. Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore the equipment damaged by the enemy as soon as possible.

Read more: Zelenskyy announces energy protection strategy to be presented by March 1

Power cut schedules

Today, most regions are forced to implement hourly power outages, and enterprises are subject to power restriction schedules.

Read more: Hostile shelling has caused power outages in four regions, - Ministry of Energy