Shmyhal showed international partners consequences of 13 Russian attacks on capital’s TPP. PHOTOS

Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal visited one of the thermal power plants in Kyiv together with international partners.

He announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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"Today we are joined by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President António Costa, Finnish President Stubb, the heads of government of Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Norway, Croatia, Sweden, ministers and other high-ranking guests," the minister said.

Over four years, 13 missile and drone strikes were carried out on the TPP

As noted, Shmyhal demonstrated the consequences of the Russian strikes.













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"At such facilities, war ceases to be statistics or a picture on the screen. Here you can see that Russia is fighting against light, against heat, against normality and the possibility of living. This TPP provided heat to 500,000 people in Kyiv. Over four years, russia has launched 13 missile and drone attacks on it, nine of which were in the last six months. In January, the station stopped producing electricity due to another strike. And in early February, five ballistic missiles hit the facility, halting heat production. More than 1,100 apartment buildings, 118 schools and kindergartens, and 18 hospitals were left without heating," the statement said.

More than 40 countries are helping Ukraine to restore its energy sector

Shmyhal also added that more than 40 countries and organisations are supporting Ukraine's energy sector this winter. In 2025, approximately €600 million was mobilised through the Energy Support Fund. During the full-scale war, Ukraine has received more than 2,000 humanitarian shipments for the energy sector.

Read more: Nearly 16,000 customers remain without heat in Lozova community in Kharkiv region due to enemy shelling