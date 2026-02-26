Japan allocates $650 million to Ukraine for recovery

Japan will provide Ukraine with grant assistance totaling 6.2 billion yen to restore critical infrastructure and support social sectors.

The agreement was signed by Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration Oleksii Kuleba and Ambassador of Japan to Ukraine Masashi Nakagome, Censor.NET reports.

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Finalization of the grant agreement

The transfer of funds effectively launches the fifth phase of the Emergency Recovery Programme.

"Within the previous phases of the Programme, the Government of Japan allocated 100 billion yen, which amounts to approximately 650 million US dollars. The new funds will be directed toward strengthening critical infrastructure and supporting healthcare, the agricultural sector, and public broadcasting," Kuleba noted.

The exchange of notes paves the way for signing a detailed Grant Agreement with the Japan International Cooperation Agency. It will specifically define the projects and procurements to be financed by the grant.

Assistance to Ukraine

Earlier, we reported that Sweden will allocate an additional 200 million Swedish kronor (over $22 million) to implement the Swedish-Ukrainian WM4U programme "Strengthening Municipal Waste Management in Ukraine."

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