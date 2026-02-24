Half of air defence missile package arrived in Ukraine two days ago, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that part of the package of missiles for air defense, financed by partners, has already arrived in Ukraine.

The head of state made this statement during a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Kyiv, according to Censor.NET.

Details

"We need air defense systems. We are very grateful for the latest package. We are grateful for the latest package of air defense assistance. I can't share all the details, but half of the package is already here.

It arrived two days ago. This is important. We are really counting on the continuation of this program (PURL. - Ed.)," said the president.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine needs PAC-2 and PAC-3 missiles from the United States.

What preceded it

Earlier it was reported that Ukraine will soon receive 35 PAC-3 interceptor missiles for Patriot air defense systems: 30 units will be transferred by the Ramstein format member states, and another five will be provided by Germany. The delivery may take place within a few days.

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