Enemy UAVs strike Novhorod-Siverskyi in Chernihiv region: at least two hits

On the evening of February 26, Russian troops launched drone strikes on the center of Novhorod-Siverskyi in the Chernihiv region. At least two hits were recorded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the district military administration, Alexander Seliverstov.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

Administrative buildings and a store were damaged.

The attack damaged the administrative building of the local employment center and a grocery store.

In addition, nearby residential buildings were damaged: facades were damaged, windows and doors were broken.

There are wounded

There are reports of injuries, but the number of victims and their condition are still being determined. Emergency services are working at the scene.

Information regarding the extent of the damage and the final consequences of the attack continues to be updated.

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