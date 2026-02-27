Pakistan declared "open war" on Taliban government in Afghanistan and launched air strikes on Kabul

On the night of February 27, Pakistan launched massive strikes on Afghanistan, including the capital Kabul. A military corps in the Darul Aman area was attacked, as well as facilities in the provinces of Kandahar, Paktia, and Nangarhar.

According to Censor.NET, DW reports on this.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"Now we will have an open war with you. Now it will be a bloody war. The Pakistani army did not come from across the sea. We are your neighbours, we know your times," wrote Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif.

He accused the Taliban government of "turning Afghanistan into a colony of India," gathering "terrorists from all over the world in the country and starting to export terrorism," and "becoming puppets of India." The day before, on 26 February, the Afghan military launched retaliatory combat operations against Pakistan in a number of areas.

The country's Information Minister, Attaullah Tarar, confirmed that the Pakistani army had struck targets in Kabul, as well as in the provinces of Paktia and Kandahar. According to him, on the night of 27 February, 27 Taliban positions were destroyed, 9 positions were captured, and 133 Afghan soldiers were killed and more than 200 were wounded. According to the Afghan side, their soldiers killed 55 Pakistani soldiers, captured one base and 19 checkpoints belonging to their opponent.

What preceded it?

In recent months, relations between the "Taliban" government in Afghanistan and Pakistan have deteriorated sharply. Islamabad accuses the neighbouring country's authorities of inaction against armed groups carrying out terrorist attacks on its territory. The Taliban reject these accusations.

Read more: Pakistan has launched large-scale operation against India