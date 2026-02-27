Svyrydenko on state budget: We do not expect any catastrophe in April

Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko stated that the Cabinet of Ministers does not expect any disaster with the state budget in April.

She made this statement during question time to the government in the Verkhovna Rada, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"We already know that the IMF's Board of Directors has approved a new four-year Extended Fund Facility program worth $8.1 billion. In the coming days, we expect the first tranche of about $1.5 billion to be transferred to the state budget, and the funds will be directed precisely to budget support, to cover the budget deficit, and to support macrofinancial stability," she explained.

According to Svyrydenko, the IMF program is part of a broader financial framework.

"Without the IMF program, there will be no €90 billion in financing (this refers to the EU loan. - Ed.). Therefore, we do not expect any disaster in April, but we as a state must do our homework," she stressed.

The prime minister added that the first tranche of the European Union loan is expected in April 2026.

Read more: IMF approves $8.1 billion financial program for Ukraine, designed to last four years, - Svyrydenko