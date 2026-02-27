Armed Forces of Ukraine struck Luhansk oil depot and enemy fuel warehouses in occupied territories, - General Staff

On the night of February 27, the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched a series of strikes on the logistical infrastructure of Russian troops in the temporarily occupied territories. An oil depot, fuel depots, and a drone control center came under fire.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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The Luhansk oil depot has been hit

"As part of efforts to reduce the military and economic potential of the Russian aggressor, on the night of February 27, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the Luhansk oil depot in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region. The facility is used to supply the Russian aggressor's troops. A large-scale fire has been reported. The extent of the damage is being assessed," the statement said.

Read more: Enemy is increasing pressure in Pokrovsk, Huliaipole and Kostiantynivka directions, - General Staff

In addition, Ukrainian soldiers fired on fuel and lubricant depots near Mariupol.

Novotoretsky,

Koptev in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region, as well as

at the enemy drone control center near Raiske, in the Kherson region.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces will continue to systematically implement measures aimed at weakening the offensive capabilities and reducing the combat potential of the Russian invaders," the General Staff said.

See more: Total combat losses of the Russian Federation since the beginning of the war - about 1,265,130 people (+1,280 per day), 11,706 tanks, 37,631 artillery systems, 24,097 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS