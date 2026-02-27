EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova stated at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Ukraine's Integration into the European Union that Ukraine had implemented complex institutional changes, but the pace of reforms in the areas of the rule of law and the fight against corruption had slowed down.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ukrinform.

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"Having worked for 10 years with Ukraine and virtually all other countries that are currently candidates for EU membership, I believe that in the areas of the rule of law and the fight against corruption, which are the most sensitive, Ukraine has already implemented long-term institutional complexities. There are several areas that need further work, but they are not particularly difficult; all that is needed is political will," said the diplomat.

Maternova expressed hope that the European Union would be able to convey to stakeholders and the public in member states that many reforms have been carried out in Ukraine over the past 10 years.

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At the same time, she noted a slowdown in changes in Ukraine over the past six months. According to the EU ambassador, some reforms "will be painful because they will involve a loss of control." However, she expressed her conviction that Ukraine's integration into the EU will be achieved, "but this will require a certain amount of courage, certain sacrifices, and certain decisions" on the part of the Ukrainian authorities and legislators.

Other statements by European diplomats regarding Ukraine's accession to the EU