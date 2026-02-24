Deputy PM Kachka to lead Ukraine’s EU accession process

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved the updated composition of the Ukrainian delegation for negotiations with the European Union on accession.

Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka has been appointed chief negotiator. This is stated in a decree issued by the head of state on February 24, according to Censor.NET.

The delegation included about twenty representatives of ministries and other government agencies.

No specific dates

Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that it is currently impossible to set a specific date for Ukraine's accession to the EU.

"I understand very well that a clear date is also important to you. The date you have set is your benchmark, which you want to stick to. You know that, on our part, dates alone are impossible. But, of course, our support in achieving your goal is absolutely clear," von der Leyen added.

When asked by journalists whether Ukraine could join the European Union by 2027, the head of the European Commission said that Kyiv was on the "right track" to membership.

Read more: Ukraine and Moldova strengthen cooperation on path to EU

Other statements by European diplomats regarding Ukraine's accession to the EU

During a press conference in Oslo, European Council President António Costa stated that the European Union continues to work on Ukraine's accession to the bloc, but that there is currently no clear date for the completion of this process. He made this statement during a visit to Norway.

The fact that EU member states are not yet ready to give Ukraine a specific date for its accession to the bloc was also stated by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. The top diplomat noted that there is a lot of work ahead, but the priority and urgent need remains to move forward to show that "Ukraine is part of Europe."

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with the Financial Times that he wants to hear a specific date for Ukraine's accession to the European Union from European leaders.