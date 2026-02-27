Since start of day, enemy attacked 57 times, 20 of them in Huliaipole direction – General Staff

The aggressor’s attempts to advance deeper into the territory of Ukraine continue. In certain sectors of the front, the occupiers are conducting assault operations. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy, inflicting significant losses on them.

Since the beginning of the day, the number of enemy attacks has reached 57.

This is stated in the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces report on the situation at the front as of 4:00 p.m. on February 27, Censor.NET reports.

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Strikes on Ukraine

Shelling of border areas continues. Today in the Sumy region, the settlements of Malushyne, Bachivsk, Tovstodubove, Iskryskivshchyna, Dibrova, Kucherivka, Yastrubshchyna, Kysla Dubyna, Baranivka, Volfyne, Rohizne, Bezsalivka, and Buniatyne were affected. The enemy also shelled Khrinivka in the Chernihiv region.

Read more: Enemy is increasing pressure in Pokrovsk, Huliaipole and Kostiantynivka directions, - General Staff

Situation in the north

In the North-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 73 shelling attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, 11 of them using multiple launch rocket systems.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the South-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked twice toward the settlements of Vovchansk and Synelnykove. Currently, no enemy attempts to advance are observed.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy launched one attack toward Novoplatonivka.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops are repelling two attempts by the invaders to advance toward Lyman and Drobysheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, the occupiers attempted five times to advance on our troops’ positions toward Dronivka, Siversk, and Rai-Oleksandrivka. One attack is ongoing.

See more: AFU strengthen active defense: Syrskyi meets with leadership of Azov and 7th Air Assault Corps. PHOTOS

In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor attacked once toward Pleshchiivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out nine offensive actions near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar, Pleshchiivka, and Popov Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 15 times to push our troops from their positions near the settlements of Dorozhne, Bilytske, Rodynske, Shevchenko, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Molodetske, and Novopidhorodne. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

Read more: 120 combat engagements recorded at front: half in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions – General Staff

In the Oleksandrivske direction, the enemy attacked twice toward Zlahoda and Ternove. The areas of Havrylivka, Velykomykhailivka, and Levadne were subjected to airstrikes.

Combat operations in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, 20 attacks took place in the area of Huliaipole and toward Dobropillia, Pryluky, Zaliznychne, Zelenе, Varvarivka, and Huliaipilske. The enemy launched airstrikes near Barvinivka, Kopani, Liubytske, Luhivske, and Huliaipilske. Five combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers did not conduct active offensive operations but carried out airstrikes near the settlements of Blakytne, Preobrazhenka, Komyshuvakha, and Veselianka.

In the Prydniprovske direction, no active offensive operations by the enemy have been recorded.

"In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have occurred so far. Enemy attempts to advance are not being recorded. Ukrainian troops are wearing down the enemy along the entire line of contact and in the rear," the General Staff said.