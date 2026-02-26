AFU strengthen active defense: Syrskyi meets with leadership of Azov and 7th Air Assault Corps. PHOTOS

The command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted work at forward positions within the areas of responsibility of the Azov Corps and the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces.

This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, according to Censor.NET.

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"I worked within the areas of responsibility of the Azov Corps and the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces," he said.

Details of the visit

He held working meetings with the leadership of the corps and separate assault regiments.

He clarified details of the operational situation.

He issued orders to meet the urgent needs of units and formations.

He honored the best warriors.

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Active defence tactics continue to be implemented

"We continue to implement active defence tactics. Our task is to hold the line and protect the lives of our soldiers, while at the same time regaining control over Ukrainian territories and inflicting maximum losses on the enemy, which must continue to exceed its replenishment. Glory to Ukraine!" said Syrskyi.

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