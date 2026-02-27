Another group of children and teenagers returned from temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region

Another group of children and teenagers has been returned to Ukrainian-controlled territory from Russian-occupied areas of the Kherson region.

This was reported by Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET informs.

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"These are girls and boys aged 7 to 17. All of them are now safe and receiving the necessary medical and psychological assistance. Each such return is, first and foremost, a story of liberation from the constant pressure of the Russian occupiers," Prokudin said.

One of the teenagers was effectively left without family support: his father became a collaborator, misappropriated the child’s funds, and even filed denunciations against his own son. The boy managed to leave just two days before the occupiers could have forcibly mobilized him.

The family of another rescued boy had long suffered from night raids by the invaders, who broke into their home armed. Due to the constant danger, his sisters were afraid to go outside for months.

"This return became possible thanks to the initiative of the President of Ukraine, Bring Kids Back UA, and the coordinated work of the Save Ukraine team," the head of the Regional Military Administration added.

In total, since the beginning of this year, 36 children have been returned to Ukrainian-controlled territory.

Read more: Two more teenagers rescued from temporarily occupied part of Kherson region