Oil refinery on fire in Krasnodar Krai, Russia, due to drone attack
On the night of 28 February, an oil refinery caught fire in the village of Novominskaya, Kanivsky District, Krasnodar Krai, Russian Federation, as a result of a drone attack.
This was reportedby theoperational headquarters of the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation, according to Censor.NET.
Oil refinery on fire
"The fall of UAV debris caused a fire at the oil refinery," the report said.
Later, the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation added that the fire at the oil refinery covered 150 square metres and was being extinguished by 39 people and 13 pieces of equipment.
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