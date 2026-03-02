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Infrastructure, logistics, and water supply: Russia is preparing new wave of massive attacks on Ukraine – Zelenskyy
Russia has chosen the next targets for new massive attacks on Ukraine, including water supply systems, to provoke problems specifically with water.
As reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Suspilne," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in a comment to journalists.
New attacks
"Russia is preparing a new wave; it will strike infrastructure, logistics, and water supply. They want us to have problems specifically with water," the president noted.
Zelenskyy emphasized that communities must focus on this challenge.
More missiles are needed for air defense
"We must obtain more missiles for air defense," he added.
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