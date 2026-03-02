It is important to involve China in ending war, — Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes it is important to involve China in ending the war in Ukraine.

The head of state made this statement during a conversation with journalists, according to Censor.NET with a reference to Ukrinform.

Details

"It is important for us to involve them (China) — not in the war, but specifically in ending the war that Putin brought to Ukraine. I think they have the power to do so. In any case, when it comes to supplying certain types of weapons, dual-use items, etc., the Chinese leader can influence all of this. Their participation would definitely be beneficial for us. So far, we have not seen any involvement on their part," the president explained.

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Zelenskyy said that he had a productive conversation with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz following his visit to China and thanked him for raising the issue of the war in Ukraine during their meetings.

The head of state instructed Ukrainian diplomats to "stay in contact with the Chinese side."

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