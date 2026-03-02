Overpayment of 420,000 hryvnias: former Sumy RMA employee suspected of violations during repairs after shelling

Law enforcement authorities have served suspicion notice on a former acting head of a department at the Sumy Regional Military Administration, who through official negligence allowed an overpayment of more than UAH 420,000 during work to handle the aftermath of shelling.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Sumy Region Prosecutor's Office.

Responsible for recovery after shelling in the Konotop district

Under the procedural guidance of the Konotop District Prosecutor's Office, the former acting director of the Capital Construction Department of the Sumy Regional Military Administration has been notified of suspicion.

According to the investigation, the windows of buildings at one of the children's health camps in the Konotop district were damaged as a result of military aggression.

Funds to eliminate the consequences were allocated from the reserve fund of the state budget.

Read more: Enemy again attacks residential neighborhood in Sumy: elderly woman injured

Did not check the conformity of the materials actually delivered

At the same time, it was the suspect who was authorised by the Sumy Regional Military Administration to conduct public procurement of construction materials for urgent emergency repair work on facilities of this category.

After the entrepreneur delivered the construction materials, he signed the acceptance and transfer certificates without making sure that the volumes, list and cost of the materials actually delivered corresponded to the information specified in the acceptance and transfer certificates for the specified property.

According to the experts' conclusions, as a result of the suspect's improper performance of his official duties, the customer overpaid the supplier 420,702 hryvnias from the state budget.