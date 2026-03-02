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Part of Lviv left without water due to unauthorised work by private equipment, - Sadovyi
Part of Lviv was left without water due to an accident on the main water pipeline.
According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the mayor of the city, Andrii Sadovyi.
The accident occurred due to unauthorised work by private equipment on a section in Domazhyr, where the main water pipeline runs.
Repair work and water delivery
According to Sadovyi, water is being delivered to residents by tanker trucks and through installed filling tanks. Repair work will continue throughout the night to restore supply.
The city has also appealed to law enforcement agencies regarding the damage to critical infrastructure caused by private equipment.
We previously reported
- President Zelenskyy stated that Russia has selected new targets for further large-scale attacks on Ukraine, including water supply systems, in order to provoke water-related issues.
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