Part of Lviv left without water due to unauthorised work by private equipment, - Sadovyi

Part of Lviv was left without water due to an accident on the main water pipeline.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the mayor of the city, Andrii Sadovyi.

The accident occurred due to unauthorised work by private equipment on a section in Domazhyr, where the main water pipeline runs.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Repair work and water delivery

According to Sadovyi, water is being delivered to residents by tanker trucks and through installed filling tanks. Repair work will continue throughout the night to restore supply.

The city has also appealed to law enforcement agencies regarding the damage to critical infrastructure caused by private equipment.

See more: Combat grenade found near trash bin in Lviv – Sadovyi (updated). PHOTOS

We previously reported