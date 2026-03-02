Combat grenade found near trash bin in Lviv – Sadovyi (updated). PHOTOS

Today, February 28, a janitor noticed a suspicious object near a container site on Volodymyr Velykyi Street in Lviv.

This was reported by the city mayor, Andrii Sadovyi, Censor.NET reports.

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It was a real grenade

"She did not ignore the find; she immediately informed the relevant services. The territory was cordoned off. Explosive experts confirmed: it was a real grenade. It has already been neutralized," the report states.

According to Sadovyi, the police are conducting investigative actions.





"This is a case where attentiveness and responsibility save lives. During the war, there are no absolutely safe places," he added.

See more: Kharkiv resident who "lured" police officers to scene of terrorist attack in Lviv on 22 February has been notified of suspicion. PHOTO

Updated information

Later, Sadovyi reported that explosive experts neutralized the grenade with a fuse. Preliminarily, it is a combat hand defensive grenade of foreign origin. It was left in a cup near a trash bin.

Law enforcement officers are establishing the identity of the person involved in the crime.

Terrorist attack in Lviv

Previously, it was reported that explosions occurred in Lviv: there were fatalities and wounded law enforcement officers, and Sadovyi declared a terrorist attack.

According to updated information, a 23-year-old female police officer was killed, and 24 people were wounded, some of whom are in serious condition.

Later, it became known that a suspect in the organisation of the terrorist attack in Lviv had been detained.

On the evening of February 22, the detained 33-year-old resident of Kostopil, Rivne region, was served a notice of suspicion for committing a terrorist act that led to the death of a person, as well as for the illegal handling of weapons.

On 23 February, a court in Lviv remanded the suspect in custody.

See more: Woman who fired at TCR minibus in Lviv to stand trial – police. PHOTO