Combat grenade found near trash bin in Lviv – Sadovyi (updated). PHOTOS
Today, February 28, a janitor noticed a suspicious object near a container site on Volodymyr Velykyi Street in Lviv.
This was reported by the city mayor, Andrii Sadovyi, Censor.NET reports.
It was a real grenade
"She did not ignore the find; she immediately informed the relevant services. The territory was cordoned off. Explosive experts confirmed: it was a real grenade. It has already been neutralized," the report states.
According to Sadovyi, the police are conducting investigative actions.
"This is a case where attentiveness and responsibility save lives. During the war, there are no absolutely safe places," he added.
Updated information
Later, Sadovyi reported that explosive experts neutralized the grenade with a fuse. Preliminarily, it is a combat hand defensive grenade of foreign origin. It was left in a cup near a trash bin.
Law enforcement officers are establishing the identity of the person involved in the crime.
Terrorist attack in Lviv
- Previously, it was reported that explosions occurred in Lviv: there were fatalities and wounded law enforcement officers, and Sadovyi declared a terrorist attack.
- According to updated information, a 23-year-old female police officer was killed, and 24 people were wounded, some of whom are in serious condition.
- Later, it became known that a suspect in the organisation of the terrorist attack in Lviv had been detained.
- On the evening of February 22, the detained 33-year-old resident of Kostopil, Rivne region, was served a notice of suspicion for committing a terrorist act that led to the death of a person, as well as for the illegal handling of weapons.
- On 23 February, a court in Lviv remanded the suspect in custody.
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