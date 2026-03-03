Platoon commander stole and sold equipment for air defence in Kyiv region: he was notified of suspicion, - SBI. PHOTO

In the Kyiv region, employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), together with the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), exposed the commander of a platoon of one of the military units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He appropriated equipment used for combat duty and airspace protection in the Kyiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SBI press centre.

The soldier sold the equipment

Instead of providing the unit with the necessary equipment, the soldier sold it. Among the appropriated items were desktop computers, monitors of various sizes, and tablets with mobile Internet access. Mobile groups were supposed to use this equipment to repel enemy attacks.





See more: Commander of Air Force University training group beat cadet and is hiding from investigation, - SBI. PHOTO

Suspicion

The serviceman has been notified of suspicion of misappropriation of military property through abuse of official position under martial law (Part 4 of Article 410 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The article provides for up to 15 years of imprisonment.

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