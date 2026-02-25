AFU training centre official assisted illegal departure of servicemen abroad. VIDEO

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation have completed a pre-trial investigation into the chief of staff, deputy commander of the training battalion at one of the training centres for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) personnel.

According to the investigation, the major helped mobilised military personnel who were training at his centre to leave Ukraine under the pretext of participating in training exercises in EU countries and not return to their place of service, reports Censor.NET.

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The indictment has been sent to the court

In one of the documented episodes, he ensured that military personnel were included in the lists of persons sent abroad within the framework of international military cooperation. At the same time, the official provided him with detailed advice on further actions after crossing the border in order to avoid returning to Ukraine.

On 15 March 2025, after leaving the country, the serviceman did not return to duty.

In addition, the investigation established a number of other episodes. The major advised other military personnel on ways to illegally cross the border, rules of conduct during border control, and measures of concealment.

He received $2,000 for such "services."

The defendant is charged with facilitating the illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine, committed by an official using his official position for personal gain, as well as aiding and abetting failure to report for duty after a temporary assignment with the intent to evade military service, committed under martial law.

It was separately established that the official used forged medical documents to justify his absence from duty, presenting them as confirmation of treatment at a medical institution. His actions were also classified as evasion of military service through document forgery under martial law.

The sanctions of the articles provide for punishment of up to 12 years' imprisonment.

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