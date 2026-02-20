Spent over 10 million on clothes and Bali: logistics major of one of Airborne Forces brigades was informed of new suspicions. VIDEO

The rear major of one of the Airborne Forces brigades, who was caught taking bribes, has been notified of new charges.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

According to the investigation, from 23 December 2023 to 9 October 2024, he acquired assets totalling more than 10.3 million hryvnias, the legality of which has not been confirmed by evidence, and which significantly exceed his official income.

It is known that in December 2023, he spent more than 500,000 hryvnias on clothing and accessories, and from January to December 2024, he spent more than 2 million hryvnias.

The investigation also established that on 9 October 2024, the serviceman acquired the right to a long-term lease of a land plot in Bali, Indonesia. The lease cost $187,300, which at the NBU exchange rate on that date amounted to over 7.7 million hryvnias.

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An analysis of the logistics major's declarations for 2022-2024 showed that he reported only insignificant savings and official income, which could not cover expenses of this magnitude, and there was no information about financial obligations or expensive purchases.

In particular, his annual income for 2022 was 668,671 hryvnias, for 2023 - 999,717 hryvnias, and for 2024 - 800,765 hryvnias, which is incomparable with the amount of property acquired.

Thus, he is suspected of acquiring assets that exceed his legal income by more than three thousand subsistence minimums, as well as of committing legal transactions with property, the actual circumstances of which indicate that it was obtained by criminal means.

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The SBI recalled that the luxurious lifestyle was linked to a scheme to embezzle funds allocated for the feeding of military personnel.

The official acted in collusion with the founder and commercial director of the supplier company.

The scheme consisted of so-called "non-commodity" transactions: officials signed acceptance certificates for the full volume of products, although in fact only part of the goods were delivered to military units. The rest was written off through controlled persons.

On 17 February, the military officer was notified of the new suspicion.

The major is charged with fraud, obtaining unlawful benefits by an official, evading military service under martial law, illegal enrichment and legalisation of property obtained by criminal means (Part 3 of Article 190, Part 2 of Article 368, Part 4 of Article 409, Part 1 of Article 368-5, Part 2 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The court imposed a preventive measure on him — detention with the alternative of posting bail for 9 million hryvnias. He was sent from the courtroom to the guardhouse. A motion for the seizure of property will be considered in the near future.







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What preceded this?