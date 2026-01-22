Former State Border Service head Deineko and other top officials of service exposed for bribery, - NABU

A former top official and current official of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has been exposed for systematically receiving bribes for facilitating unhindered crossing of the state border.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine ( NABU).

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Details

This concerns

- the former head of the State Border Guard Service, a general (the media reported searches at Serhii Deineko's home);

- the head of the State Border Guard Service checkpoint department;

- a former official of the State Border Guard Service.

"In 2023, a group of individuals organised the illegal transportation of cigarettes across the state border of Ukraine to the EU. This was facilitated by top officials of the State Border Guard Service, who received illegal benefits on a regular basis.



Between July and November 2023 alone, border guards received at least €204,000 in illegal benefits for allowing 68 vehicles to pass unhindered ( €3,000 for each vehicle)," the statement said.

Read more: Due to July law on NABU and SAPO, Ukraine did not receive Taurus and Tomahawk, - Kachka

It is noted that the perpetrators used vehicles registered in the Czech Republic and Austria, on which they installed special number plates similar to diplomatic ones to conceal their activities.

"The passengers of such vehicles were holders of diplomatic passports — family members of Ukrainian diplomats in Europe. The presence of such passengers allowed them to avoid inspection of vehicles by the border and customs authorities of EU countries.

At the same time, detectives established that senior officials of the State Border Service had previously served alongside diplomats whose relatives later became participants in this scheme," they concluded.

The actions of the participants in the crime are classified under: Part 4 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 368.

The issue of choosing a preventive measure for the suspect is currently being decided.

Earlier, the media reported that NABU and SAPO were conducting a search at the home of former State Border Guard Service head Deineko.

Read more: NABU and SAPO conduct search at home of former SBGS head Deineko, - media