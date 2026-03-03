Two Russian judges who unjustifiably sentence Ukrainian prisoners to prison terms have been notified of suspicion, — Security Service of Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine has gathered evidence against two more Russian judges of the Southern District Military Court of the Russian Federation—Gurgen Dovlatbekyan and Artem Shalaev.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Security Service of Ukraine.

The investigation established that in December and November 2024, the defendants illegally sentenced two captured soldiers of our country's Defense Forces to 18 years in prison.

According to the case file, the victims were members of one of the Ukrainian National Guard brigades and participated in the defense of Mariupol at the start of the full-scale war.

In order to send Ukrainian defenders to Russian prisons, Dovlatbekyan and Shalaev staged a pseudo-trial and brought false and unfounded charges against the military.

"In this way, Russian judges have grossly violated the norms of international humanitarian law, according to which the affected parties are combatants in an armed conflict," the statement said.

If captured, such persons acquire the status of prisoners of war and are not subject to imprisonment for participating in hostilities.

Read more: Prisoner exchange may take place this week, - Budanov

Suspicions

Based on the evidence gathered, investigators from the Security Service notified Dovlatbekyan and Shalaev in absentia of their suspicion under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes, in particular violations of Articles 129 and 130 of the Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War of August 12, 1949).

Since both Russian agents are located in the territory of the aggressor country, comprehensive measures are being taken to find them and bring them to justice for crimes against Ukrainians.