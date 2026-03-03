National Security and Defence Council approved resilience plans for all regions except Kyiv, — Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council, at which energy issues were discussed.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"There were reports from all representatives of our regions and largest cities. The experience of this winter will form the basis for further decisions, namely: upgrading protection for infrastructure, logistics, key energy facilities, restoring facilities after Russian strikes, and ensuring additional energy capacity," he said.

Read more: Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated 460 km² in the south, - Zelenskyy

Sustainability plan

Also, according to Zelenskyy, the National Security and Defense Council approved resilience plans for all Ukrainian regions and regional cities, except for Kyiv, which was given additional time to prepare the relevant substantive documents.

"Today, Kyiv was not ready – just like it was not ready for this winter. We need to prepare and complete every task before the next one. Every city and every Ukrainian community must be ready for any scenario next winter and for providing real support to people. The Ukrainian government, in particular the Ministry of Defense and the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, have been given the necessary tasks and will help the regions prepare," he concluded.