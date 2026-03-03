Zelenskyy appointed Ihor Brusylo as Ukraine’s ambassador to Italy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Ihor Brusylo as Ukraine's ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Italy.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the decree of the head of state, published on the website of the Office of the President.

Thus, by decree №216/2026 of March 3, Zelenskyy dismissed Ihor Brusylo from the position of deputy head of the Presidential Administration.

At the same time, the president appointed him as Ukraine's ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Italy by decree №217/2026.

From 2020, Yaroslav Melnyk served as ambassador to Italy. In July 2025, Zelenskyy appointed him ambassador to Belgium.

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What is known about Ihor Brusylo

Ihor Brusylo is a Ukrainian diplomat and civil servant. He was born in 1980. Over the years, he has worked in the Presidential Administration.

From 2007 to 2011, he served in the diplomatic service at the Ukrainian Embassy in Italy. Since March 17, 2021, he has held the position of Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration.

From 2020, Yaroslav Melnyk served as ambassador to Italy. From 2021, he headed Ukraine's diplomatic missions in Malta and San Marino. In July 2025, Zelenskyy appointed him ambassador to Belgium.