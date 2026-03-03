Interceptor drones will be improved so they can operate in any weather – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that interceptor drones performed worse due to weather conditions, so work is underway to improve them.

He said this during a media briefing, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

"We are already working not only on the number of interceptors, we already have a lot of them, by the way. But we are talking about universal interceptors that can operate in any weather. That was the kind of winter it was. Who could have known that the interception rate would be lower because of the weather? We are working on new technologies so that they can operate in any weather," he said.

According to the president, they are also discussing the use of artificial intelligence in interceptors.

"We are already developing this area," he added.

See more: UK representatives see latest version of Ukraine’s Octopus interceptor drone, Defense Ministry says. PHOTO

Background

Earlier, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said that interceptor drones shot down more than 70% of Shaheds in Kyiv during February.

Read more: Britain wants to involve specialists from Ukraine to shoot down Iranian drones in Persian Gulf – Starmer