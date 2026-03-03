Interceptor drones shot down over 70% of Shaheds in Kyiv in February – Syrskyi

Drone Industry

The Defense Forces are currently finding responses to a new tactic of deploying Shahed drones at extremely low altitudes.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Details

According to Syrskyi, in Kyiv and its outskirts in February, the share of such interceptor drones in downing Shahed UAVs exceeded 70%.

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"During a working meeting on short-range air defense, we analyzed the results of task execution at the I–III echelons of interception of enemy Shaheds."

I also heard reports on the implementation status of the anti-drone protection project for key administrative centers in Ukraine’s regions, the upgrading of army aviation helicopters to better counter Shaheds, and other measures," the Commander-in-Chief noted.

Syrskyi emphasized that in February, there was no decline in the performance of ‘short-range air defense.’

"Over the past month, our interceptor drones carried out about 6,300 sorties, destroying more than 1,500 Russian UAVs of various types," he added.

Read more: Iran used Russia’s tactics during strikes on Persian Gulf countries, - WSJ

Countering Shaheds

Responses are also currently being developed to the new tactic of deploying Shaheds at extremely low altitudes.

"We are working with manufacturers to increase the effectiveness of various models of interceptor drones. We continue to form and train the crews of these UAVs. We are equipping air defense divisions with unmanned systems.

Over the year, a significant amount of work has been carried out in this area, but we must intensify efforts and accelerate the pace. Above all, this concerns the protection of peaceful Ukrainian cities and towns, the protection of our energy sector and other rear infrastructure," the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated.

Syrskyi assigned tasks to the relevant military command bodies, including newly established ones.

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