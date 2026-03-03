Iran used Russia’s tactics during strikes on Persian Gulf countries, - WSJ

Iran used a large number of drones to strike countries in the Persian Gulf, damaging military and civilian infrastructure, including US bases.

This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Hundreds of drones and missiles

According to the publication, Tehran resorted to massive combined attacks, combining strike UAVs with missiles. The use of this strategy was aimed at exhausting the air defence systems of the target countries.

According to official data from the governments of the countries in the region, Iran used:

541 drones on the UAE,

283 on Kuwait,

9 on Bahrain,

12 in Qatar,

and dozens in Jordan.

In addition, Tehran launched hundreds of missiles.

Read more: Trump threatened "big wave" of US attacks on Iran: "We haven’t even started yet."

Iran copies Russia's tactics of strikes on Ukraine

Analysts point out that Tehran is effectively copying the tactics that Russia is using against Ukraine. These include massive attacks on energy and civilian infrastructure with the aim of creating psychological pressure on the population and undermining the economy.

Earlier, Tehran provided Russia with thousands of drones and helped localise their production on Russian territory. In recent years, these drones have been regularly used to attack Ukrainian energy facilities, causing power outages and heating disruptions.

Analysts also believe that the Persian Gulf countries will have to implement layered air defence systems and establish operational intelligence sharing, following the example of Ukraine, which has gained significant experience in countering drone attacks during years of full-scale war.

Read more: Hegseth on Iran: US did not start this war, but under Trump’s leadership, we are finishing it

Strikes on Iran

As a reminder, on the morning of 28 February, Israel launched an operation to bomb the Iranian capital Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.

Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," and the US called it "Epic Fury."

US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran is to "destroy Iran's missile industry and navy" and "ensure that Iran cannot destabilise the world."

Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Hamas in Palestine.

The Israel Defence Forces reported that it had deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.

On the evening of 28 February, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had been killed that morning in an Israeli air strike on Iran. His body had already been found.

US President Donald Trump later confirmed the death of Ayatollah Khamenei.

Watch more: US command announced complete destruction of 11 Iranian ships in Gulf of Oman. VIDEO