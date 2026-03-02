US command announced complete destruction of 11 Iranian ships in Gulf of Oman. VIDEO

The American military destroyed all Iranian ships in the Gulf of Oman.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the US Central Command (CENTCOM), which released a video of strikes on Iranian military vessels.

CENTCOM noted that two days ago Iran had 11 ships in the Gulf of Oman, but now there are none left.

The US command also stressed that for decades, shipping in the region had been subject to persecution and attacks, but now, in their words, "those days are over."

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