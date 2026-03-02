World is not ready for massive attacks by Iranian drones. Systems need to be modernised, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the world is not ready for massive attacks by Iranian drones. Air defence systems in the Middle East can no longer withstand such intense attacks by "shaheds".

The head of state told journalists about this, according to Censor.NET.

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Weakness of air defence

The President noted that there are air defence missiles in the warehouses of Middle Eastern countries, but they are gradually running out, and the countries under attack can no longer withstand their intensity.

"This is a serious challenge. Other weapons are needed, and it is necessary to know how aviation fights against drones, which is something Ukrainians have experience in. It is necessary to have mobile fire groups, interceptor drones, and appropriate systems," Zelenskyy said.

He added that Ukrainian systems for countering Iranian drones are updated every six months, while countries that have lived in peace have obviously not been engaged in this.

Read more: Ukraine is ready to help shoot down Iranian drones in Middle East in exchange for truce with Russia, - Zelenskyy

Assistance from Ukraine

The President reiterated that Kyiv is ready to provide assistance to Middle Eastern countries if they signal to Russia that it should cease fire for a month or two. No official requests have been received from the Persian Gulf countries yet, but contacts at the Foreign Ministry level are ongoing.

"If our partners approach us, they can come to us, and we are ready to learn. As for the exchange of weapons, we are interested in this, we have our own capabilities that we are developing, and there is a shortage. And the Middle East countries, in principle, have this shortage, how to fill it and solve our problems. Therefore, we will be ready for contact," Zelenskyy added.

Read more: Trump wants ’quick and decisive’ strike on Iran without protracted war, - NBC