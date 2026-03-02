Ukraine is ready to help shoot down Iranian drones in Middle East in exchange for truce with Russia, - Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed sending the best experts on shooting down Iranian "Shahed drones" to the Middle East if the leaders of that region convince Russian dictator Putin to agree to a month-long truce in Russia's war against Ukraine.
The head of state said this in a telephone conversation with Bloomberg, according to Censor.NET.
Ukraine's condition
According to him, four years of full-scale Russian warfare have allowed Kyiv to gain unique experience in intercepting drones, many of which are Iranian-made.
"I would suggest the following: leaders in the Middle East have excellent relations with the Russians. They can ask the Russians to introduce a month-long ceasefire. Once the ceasefire is in place, we will send our best drone interception operators to the Middle East," Zelenskyy said.
The truce could also be declared for two months or two weeks "so that we can help Middle Eastern countries protect their civilian populations," the Ukrainian president added.
- Zelenskyy's statement came after cities in the Middle East, including Dubai, were targeted by Iranian drones and rocket attacks over the weekend, as Tehran responded to US and Israeli military strikes that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior officials.
"Of course, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar have good relations, primarily economic ones, with Putin. We can help Israel in the same way," the head of state concluded.
What preceded it?
- Earlier it was reported that the UK wants to bring in specialists from Ukraine to shoot down Iranian drones in the Persian Gulf.
- Zelenskyy later stated that Britain had not made any direct requests to involve Ukrainian experts in shooting down Iranian drones in the Persian Gulf.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password