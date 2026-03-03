56 fake disabilities for draft dodgers: three MSEC doctors to stand trial in Lviv

In Lviv, three doctors from an interdistrict medical and social expert commission (MSEC) will stand trial over a scheme for issuing fake disability status that allowed dozens of men liable for military service to avoid service and leave the country.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

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The Frankivsk District Prosecutor’s Office of the city of Lviv has sent to court an indictment against three doctors from an interdistrict MSEC.

They issued forged disability documents

According to the investigation, in 2022, they issued men liable for military service forged documents granting them third-group disability status. In fact, they conducted no medical examinations, the individuals were not even present at the commission’s sessions, and the reports were drawn up on the basis of forged medical certificates.

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As a result, 56 people obtained disability status illegally, and 36 of them left the country and did not return.

The doctors have been charged with facilitating the illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine and with drafting and issuing, by an official, knowingly false official documents, committed by a group of persons (Part 3 of Article 332, Part 1 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

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