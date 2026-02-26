200 thousand dollars and 350 thousand hryvnias seized: mother and son organised fake disability scheme in Vinnytsia region. PHOTOS

A mother and son who work as doctors organised a scheme to sell fictitious disability certificates for 3,000 US dollars.

This was reported by the Vinnytsia National Police, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

According to investigators, in the autumn of 2025, a 47-year-old mother and her 27-year-old son, who work as doctors in different departments of the same municipal medical facility in the Vinnytsia region, offered a man $3,000 to grant him a third-degree disability for a period of one year.

"To make the illegal procedure look plausible, the suspects arranged for the 'patient' to undergo fictitious inpatient treatment in the department where one of them worked, as well as a series of examinations. When the package of medical documentation was ready to be handed over to experts for assessment of the person's daily functioning, the "client" had to pay for the "service." After the agreed amount of the bribe was handed over, the accomplices were detained by law enforcement officers and the money was seized," the statement said.

During a search, more than $200,000, 350,000 hryvnias, and 1,700 euros in cash were seized from them.

See more: Fake disability certificates: scheme to smuggle draft evaders abroad uncovered in Ukraine – SBGS. PHOTOS

They have been notified of suspicion of extortion and receiving unlawful benefits for themselves or a third party for influencing the decision to establish disability, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons.

A motion has been prepared to apply preventive measures to the suspects and remove them from their positions.

Investigative actions are ongoing to establish the origin of the funds and other persons likely to be involved in the crime.

Read more: After inspection by QDCP, 74 prosecutors with disability status dismissed, and another 66 removed from their posts, - Kravchenko







