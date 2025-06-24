Fake disability certificates: scheme to smuggle draft evaders abroad uncovered in Ukraine – SBGS. PHOTOS

Operatives of the Separate Checkpoint "Kyiv" uncovered an organized criminal group that illegally smuggled citizens across the state border by providing them with forged disability documents.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Border Guard Service.





According to reports, the scheme’s participants were well-versed in the law and clearly divided roles within the group. To maintain secrecy, they used messengers, fake email addresses, and cryptocurrency for transactions. Preliminary estimates put the illegal profits at no less than $450,000 USD (over 18 million hryvnias).

During searches conducted in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Odesa regions, authorities seized equipment, cash, rough records, and other evidence.

See more: Brutally murdered girlfriend and tried to flee abroad: man detained in Zakarpattia – SBGS. PHOTO







Law enforcement officers have already handed eight charges under Articles 332 (illegal transfer of persons across the border), 114-1 (transmission or collection of information to assist the aggressor state), and 358 (forgery of documents) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The operation was conducted jointly by border guards, the police of Kyiv’s Darnytskyi district, the mobile border detachment "DOZOR," and the prosecutor’s office.

Watch more: Attempting to enter Moldova: two men detained in Bukovyna with help of drone – SBGS. VIDEO