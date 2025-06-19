Brutally murdered girlfriend and tried to flee abroad: man detained in Zakarpattia – SBGS. PHOTO

Border guards from the "Dilove" station of the Mukachevo detachment, in cooperation with police, detained a 22-year-old resident of Zaporizhzhia who was attempting to illegally cross the border into Romania.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

The man was wanted for committing premeditated murder — he inflicted 77 stab wounds on his girlfriend. In an attempt to avoid responsibility under Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the offender planned to escape from the country.

He was detained while trying to cross the border. The perpetrator was held administratively liable for attempting to illegally cross the state border.

He has since been taken into custody under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, and a preventive measure is currently being considered.

