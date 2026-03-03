Trump: I believe in peace in Ukraine, but there is "tremendous hatred" between Putin and Zelenskyy

U.S. President Donald Trump said that ending Russia’s war against Ukraine remains one of his priorities, but that it is difficult to achieve because of the "tremendous hatred" between the countries’ leaders.

The American leader said this during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the White House, Censor.NET reports.

On ending the war

Trump again said that hatred between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia is hindering a settlement.

"As for Russia and Ukraine, where is it on my priority list? Very high. But there is this tremendous hatred between President Putin and President Zelenskyy. Tremendous hatred. I have seen a lot of hatred in my life, but I think this is about the top scale. I believe it`s (a settlement - ed.) is going to happen. Sometimes I blame one, sometimes I blame the other. I think it`s going to happen. It`s high on my list. Not that it affects the United States that much, because it is very far away," he stressed.

The U.S. leader added that he had considered ending Russia’s war against Ukraine the easiest task, because he had already "settled eight wars, very big and very important ones."

Read more: Trump on war in Ukraine: I will strive for peace