This spring Russians do not intend to reduce number of strikes on critical infrastructure, Zelenskyy says

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that this spring, Russian occupiers are preparing to strike Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, and the cynicism of their attacks will not decrease.

He said this in a video address on March 3, Censor.NET reports.

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The head of state said that he had held a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council on the plan for next winter.

"All our regions and the largest cities were there, and a specific plan was prepared for each of them: energy, critical infrastructure, logistics — for next winter. Unfortunately, except for Kyiv, the capital turned out to be unprepared. But we will overcome this challenge as well.

In fact, for all regions there is now one common task for next winter, as well as for the immediate future: this spring, the Russians are not going to reduce either the number of strikes or the cynicism of those strikes; they are likewise preparing to hit critical infrastructure," Zelenskyy said.

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He noted that it is now necessary to take all the best experience from the regions, define detailed tasks for the military and diplomacy, and implement two parts of the nationwide strategy, namely, to prepare for strikes in the near term and to prepare for next winter so that there are no catastrophes and problems like there were this winter.

The president added that, in order to prepare for the next winter challenges, there must be alternatives in power generation and heat supply, additional energy sources, and real protection taking into account the risks of all threats.

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