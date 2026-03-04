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Belgium sets €10 million bail for Russian shadow fleet tanker Ethera
Belgium has set bail at €10 million for the Ethera, a tanker belonging to Russia's "shadow fleet" that was detained on March 1.
This is reported by HLN, as relayed by Censor.NET.
What is known?
It is noted that the Ethera will be able to set sail again after paying a deposit of €10,020,000, undergoing inspections, and obtaining the correct flag and certificates.
Until then, the crew of 21 must remain on board. The crew consists of a Russian captain, seven officers (three of Indian origin, three of Georgian origin, and one of Indonesian origin), and thirteen other crew members (all of Indian origin).
What preceded it?
- Earlier it was reported that the Belgian and French military took control of a tanker belonging to Russia's "shadow fleet". The ship is being escorted to Zeebrugge for arrest.
- On Sunday, March 2, the Belgian federal prosecutor's office announced the opening of a case against the oil tanker Ethera to investigate possible violations of Belgian maritime law.
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