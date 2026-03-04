Belgium sets €10 million bail for Russian shadow fleet tanker Ethera

Belgium has set bail at €10 million for the Ethera, a tanker belonging to Russia's "shadow fleet" that was detained on March 1.

This is reported by HLN, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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What is known?

It is noted that the Ethera will be able to set sail again after paying a deposit of €10,020,000, undergoing inspections, and obtaining the correct flag and certificates.

Until then, the crew of 21 must remain on board. The crew consists of a Russian captain, seven officers (three of Indian origin, three of Georgian origin, and one of Indonesian origin), and thirteen other crew members (all of Indian origin).

See also: Oil supertankers that attracted Russia's interest have risen in price by 600%

What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that the Belgian and French military took control of a tanker belonging to Russia's "shadow fleet". The ship is being escorted to Zeebrugge for arrest.

On Sunday, March 2, the Belgian federal prosecutor's office announced the opening of a case against the oil tanker Ethera to investigate possible violations of Belgian maritime law.

Read on Censor.NET: Belgium's detention of a tanker belonging to Russia's "shadow fleet" is a signal that the EU is serious, says European Commission spokeswoman.