Russian troops have again attacked energy infrastructure: several regions are without power
During the night, Russian troops again attacked energy infrastructure facilities in several regions.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Ministry of Energy.
There are outages
As noted, the attacks have left consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Kherson regions without power. Energy specialists are working around the clock to restore power to all customers as soon as possible.
Power outage schedules are in effect
In some regions of Ukraine, hourly power cuts for all categories of consumers continue to be in effect, as well as power restrictions for industry. Emergency power cuts have been implemented in some regions. For information on changes in energy supply, please visit the website of your regional power company.
"We ask consumers in regions where hourly power cuts are in effect to use electricity sparingly throughout the day, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system," the Ministry of Energy added.
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