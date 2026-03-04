Russian troops have again attacked energy infrastructure: several regions are without power

During the night, Russian troops again attacked energy infrastructure facilities in several regions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Ministry of Energy.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

There are outages

As noted, the attacks have left consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Kherson regions without power. Energy specialists are working around the clock to restore power to all customers as soon as possible.

Read more: This spring Russians do not intend to reduce number of strikes on critical infrastructure, Zelenskyy says

Power outage schedules are in effect

In some regions of Ukraine, hourly power cuts for all categories of consumers continue to be in effect, as well as power restrictions for industry. Emergency power cuts have been implemented in some regions. For information on changes in energy supply, please visit the website of your regional power company.

"We ask consumers in regions where hourly power cuts are in effect to use electricity sparingly throughout the day, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system," the Ministry of Energy added.

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