SBI exposed service members and ex-law enforcement officer who tampered with "Oberih" and removed nearly 100 men from military register

Officers of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) exposed and shut down an interregional group that had been systematically interfering with state registries and arranging draft evasion for nearly 100 men liable for military service.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the SBI press service.

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Several mechanisms were set up to illegally remove men from the military register

The group included service members from one of the capital’s Territorial Centres of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS) and a regional TCR and SS, a former law enforcement officer, and an unemployed resident of Kyiv. They set up several mechanisms for illegally removing men from the military register, helping them evade mobilization, and enabling them to leave the country.

See more: Serviceman detained for demanding 500,000 hryvnias from family of fallen defender in Vinnytsia region – SBI. VIDEO+PHOTOS

False information was entered into the "Oberih" system

TCR and SS operators entered false information into the "Oberih" system and groundlessly removed men liable for military service from the register, citing fabricated conclusions of military medical commissions (MMCs).

See more: Commander of Air Force University training group beat cadet and is hiding from investigation, - SBI. PHOTO