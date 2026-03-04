Russia attacks Ukraine with drones on evening of March 4 (updated)
On the evening of Wednesday, March 4, a Russian drone attack on Ukrainian cities is ongoing.
Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Movement of enemy UAVs
At 6:23 p.m.– A group of UAVs from the Black Sea headed toward the Odesa region.
At 7:03 p.m. – Enemy UAVs were heading toward Kharkiv from the west.
Updated information
At 8:20 p.m. – enemy UAV in the Zatoka area heading towards Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi.
At 8:30 p.m. – activity of enemy tactical aviation in the eastern and south-eastern directions. Threat of air-launched weapons for front-line regions.
Updated information
At 8:44 p.m. – launches of guided aerial bombs (KABs) in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
At 8:48 p.m. – enemy UAV heading towards Kharkiv from the south-east.
At 9:05 p.m. – activity of enemy tactical aviation in the north-eastern direction. Threat of air-launched weapons for front-line regions.
Updated information
At 10:06 p.m. – the Air Force reports the movement of strike UAVs:
- In the Black Sea area heading towards Zatoka;
- In the Bashtanka area (Mykolaiv region) heading towards Kryvyi Rih;
- In the Chuhuiv, Slobozhanske, and Shevchenkove areas (Kharkiv region), heading west.
- Launches of guided aerial bombs (KABs) in the Zaporizhzhia region
At 10:36 p.m. – a UAV is approaching Odesa from the Black Sea.
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