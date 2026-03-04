Iranian kamikaze drone hits US consulate in Dubai. VIDEO

A video has appeared online showing an Iranian kamikaze drone attacking the US consulate in Dubai.

Local media report that the strike hit the roof of the building, but there have been no reports of casualties or injuries among staff, according to Censor.NET.

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The video shows smoke rising above the building after the drone hit.

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