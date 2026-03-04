Russia attacked Kupiansk and Bohodukhiv districts: two women killed
The Russian army struck populated areas in the Kharkiv region on March 4. Two women were killed in shelling in the villages of Vodiane and Klynova-Novoselivka.
This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, Censor.NET reports.
- According to the investigation, during the day on March 4, Russian troops attacked the village of Vodiane in the Kupiansk district. A 27-year-old woman was killed in the shelling. The type of weapon is being established.
- In addition, at about 11:00 a.m. on March 4, the armed forces of the Russian Federation carried out a mortar strike on the village of Klynova-Novoselivka in the Bohodukhiv district. A 64-year-old woman who was outside at the time was killed on the spot.
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