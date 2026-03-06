Government orders tighter control over pricing policies of fuel market operators

The government is implementing a set of measures to stabilize the fuel market situation that has arisen as a result of hostilities in the Middle East.

Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko said this, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

The head of government stated that she had coordinated with key ministries and the leadership of the National Joint Stock Company Naftogaz of Ukraine regarding the situation on the fuel market.

"The current situation on the fuel market is primarily caused by external factors. At the same time, fuel prices in Ukraine remain lower than in a number of neighboring European countries," Svyrydenko noted.

Read more: Rada explained how state will control fuel prices

What will the government do?

According to the prime minister, the state-owned company Ukrnafta will sell fuel with a minimal trade markup until the situation stabilizes, forming a benchmark for a fair market price under current conditions.

"At the same time, we are working with other fuel market operators and expect them to pursue a responsible and balanced pricing policy. I have also instructed the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine and the State Service on Food Safety and Consumer Protection to strengthen oversight of the pricing policies of operators in order to prevent unjustified markups and market manipulation by certain market participants," Svyrydenko added.

Read more: War in Middle East and panic buying: Largest filling station chains raise fuel prices daily

The head of government also instructed the Minister of Energy, together with the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry for Development, the Ministry of Economy, and Naftogaz, to pay special attention to ensuring supplies for key sectors.

"Meeting the needs of the defense sector remains an unconditional priority. At the same time, it is important to guarantee the availability of fuel and price stability for farmers, as well as sufficient resources and price stability for public transport.

We are also working with international partners to increase the volume of fuel imports to the Ukrainian market," she concluded.

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Background

As reported, gasoline and diesel fuel at the largest gas station chains in Ukraine have risen in price by an average of 5–6 hryvnias per liter since last Saturday. At the same time, due to surge demand, a number of gas station networks have suspended fuel subscription services or significantly limited fuel purchases via mobile applications.

The main reason for the rapid price increase is a surge demand for fuel amid news about the war in Iran, said Serhii Kuiun, director of the A-95 Consulting Group. He noted that over the past few days, fuel sales through retail networks have increased by about 50%, and even more at some stations. At the same time, fuel reserves in the country remain sufficient, the expert assured.

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