Occupiers launch 30 strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region: three injured in Nikopol district

Over the course of 6 March, the enemy attacked Nikopol, Synelnykove and Kryvyi Rih districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 30 times with drones and artillery.

Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Hanzha said this, Censor.NET reports.

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Nikopol district

Thus, Nikopol, Pokrovske, Marhanets, Myrove, and Chervonohryhorivka communities came under attack in the Nikopol district. Two dozen private houses and outbuildings were damaged, while another two were destroyed.

It is noted that the attacks injured men aged 58 and 60, as well as a 54-year-old woman. They will receive outpatient treatment.

See more: Enemy attacked Nikopol, Kryvyi Rih and Synelnykove district with drones and artillery. PHOTOS

Synelnykove district

In Synelnykove district, the Mezhova and Mykolaivka communities came under attack. A house caught fire. The infrastructure was damaged.

Kryvyi Rih district

In Apostolove, in the Kryvyi Rih district, the transport infrastructure was damaged.

See more: Enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times: there are wounded, transport infrastructure damaged. PHOTO