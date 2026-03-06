Occupiers launch 30 strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region: three injured in Nikopol district
Over the course of 6 March, the enemy attacked Nikopol, Synelnykove and Kryvyi Rih districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 30 times with drones and artillery.
Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Hanzha said this, Censor.NET reports.
Nikopol district
Thus, Nikopol, Pokrovske, Marhanets, Myrove, and Chervonohryhorivka communities came under attack in the Nikopol district. Two dozen private houses and outbuildings were damaged, while another two were destroyed.
It is noted that the attacks injured men aged 58 and 60, as well as a 54-year-old woman. They will receive outpatient treatment.
Synelnykove district
In Synelnykove district, the Mezhova and Mykolaivka communities came under attack. A house caught fire. The infrastructure was damaged.
Kryvyi Rih district
In Apostolove, in the Kryvyi Rih district, the transport infrastructure was damaged.
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