Enemy attacked Nikopol, Kryvyi Rih and Synelnykove district with drones and artillery. PHOTOS

On the night of 6 March, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol, Kryvyi Rih and Synelnykove districts with Uragan multiple launch rocket systems, drones and artillery. Three people were wounded, including a child.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanza.

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Nikopol district

Yesterday evening, the enemy launched a rocket attack on Nikopol. A 15-year-old girl, a 66-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman were injured. All of them will be treated at home.

"Eight apartment buildings and 14 private houses, seven farm buildings, two trucks and nine cars, 13 buses, transport infrastructure, a charity foundation building, three shops, four businesses, a hairdresser's, power lines and ten fences were damaged. A private residential building, 3 farm buildings, and a passenger car were destroyed," said Nikopol Mayor Oleksandr Sayuk.

The occupiers also fired drones and artillery at the Myrove and Pokrovsk rural communities.

In total, infrastructure, several administrative buildings, an enterprise, shops, and a hairdresser's were damaged in the district. A house, three farm buildings, and a car were destroyed. More than 20 multi-storey and private houses, buses, cars, and trucks were damaged.

Kryvyi Rih district

The enemy attacked the Kryvyi Rih UAV.

"There were hits in several locations, one of the drones flew into a nine-storey residential building. Thank God, everyone is alive, that's the main thing," said Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's defence council.

As a result of the attack, about 30 residential buildings, four educational institutions, an infrastructure and business facility, and a private enterprise were damaged. All municipal services were involved in eliminating the consequences.

See more: Enemy launched massive attack on Kryvyi Rih, striking emergency services in Synelnykove district (updated). PHOTOS

Synelnykove district

As a result of the UAV attack in the Vasylkivka district, two private houses were destroyed and two more were damaged.









Read also on Censor.NET: Occupiers attacked three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region 40 times: two wounded. PHOTOS